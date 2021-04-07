Cricket: Record showing not enough as White Ferns lose Rose Bowl to Australia

Cheree Kinnear takes a look at what the Trans-Tasman travel bubble could mean in the short term for New Zealand sport.

The White Ferns' wait to lift the Rose Bowl drags on.

Australia retained the trophy that they've held since 2000, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI cricket series with a 71-run win in Mount Maunganui today.

The win came off the back of a strong batting effort, reaching 271-7 thanks to top-order knocks from Rachael Haynes (87 off 105 balls), Alyssa Healy (44 off 50) and Meg Lanning (49 off 51).

A 300+ score looked possible but Leigh Kasperek took the fourth-best figures in White Ferns ODI history, and the best against Australia, with the recalled spinner claiming a career-best 6-46.

In response, the White Ferns' chase was realistically dead in the water when they lost Lauren Down and Amy Satterthwaite in the first two overs, though Hayley Jensen (28 off 40), Amelia Kerr (47 off 70) and Brooke Halliday (32 off 56) produced some handy partnerships.

However, the required run rate was always an unrealistic task, and the Ferns' lower order tumbled trying to hit out.

Australia's spinners claimed five wickets while there were three runouts as the visitors continued on their world record run, sealing their 23rd consecutive ODI victory.

The final match of the series is on Saturday at the same venue.