Cricket: South African keeper Quinton de Kock criticised after controversial dismissal

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman is controversially run out for 193 during his side's ODI loss to South Africa. Video / PrinceSports

A monumental batting innings by Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has been controversially foiled by South African wicket keeper Quinton de Kock, sending the cricket world into fierce debate as to whether his dismissal was legal.

Playing in the second ODI of three scheduled matches, South Africa levelled the series at 1-1 after posting a huge total of 341/6 and eventually restricting Pakistan to 324/9 in their chase.

However, the impressive performance was overshadowed by one moment during the Pakistan innings which saw onlookers questioning how far players can stretch the laws of the game.

Zaman scored a mammoth 155-ball 193 - no other Pakistani scored more than 31 - that included 18 fours and 10 sixes, but the highest score in a chase in ODI cricket history ended when he was run out, with some help from de Kock.

After driving a ball to deep long off and taking off for a second run, Zaman was made to think the throw from the fielder was headed to the bowler's end by de Kock, who was furiously pointing and shouting down the wicket and in Zaman's direction.

Zaman, thinking he was no longer vulnerable to a run-out, then slowed his run and spun towards the bowler's end to see if his fellow batsman was in trouble. While doing so, the ball was thrown in by an accurate Aiden Markram who ran Zaman out with a direct throw at the stumps.

A visibly frustrated Zaman was caught just short of his crease and no doubt would have made his ground if he hadn't taken a peek down the pitch at that crucial moment. Meanwhile, de Kock was overjoyed with the dismissal and was caught laughing as the umpire's finger was lifted into the air.

South Africa wicket keeper Quinton de Kock celebrates the wicket of Fakhar Zaman with teammates. Photo / Getty

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad was quick to point out the fine line de Kock was walking by distracting Zaman from the real location of the ball.

"Quinton de Kock was cheeky with that Fakhar Zaman run out. But it is interesting that the umps didn't see it as a fake fielding. It will be an interesting debate," Arshad posted on Twitter.

By fake fielding, Arshad is referring to rule 41.5.1 under international cricket's ODI laws which state that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball".

Fakhar has been robbed here. It’s a stupid rule, but de Kock clearly did the below:



ICC Law 41.5. 1 it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.#SAvPAK — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) April 4, 2021

What a poor display of sportsmanship by de Kock to get out #fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/bzfCHD0tya — Tarique (@tanwer_m) April 4, 2021

Question ❓❓❓

is De kock allowed to do cheating As per the the rules of @ICC

Seriously i don't know but I shocked Please don't do that with gentleman game cricket🙏🏾👎🏾@QuinnyDeKock69 @FakharZamanLive#PakvRSA pic.twitter.com/gPQ2IxGE3a — Sherfane Rutherford (@SRutherford50) April 4, 2021

The smile deceivers have on their faces is so evil. Karma will take good care of Quinton de Kock. The #FakharZaman's batting today would be written in golden words in history! pic.twitter.com/NWDSC5wiLA — Wajahat Kazmi 🇵🇰 (@KazmiWajahat) April 4, 2021

It's shameful to see how the SA team and commentators were laughing at Fakhar when he was ran out. Fakhar was fooled by Dekock showing to Fakhar ball is going the other way and then ran him out to secure the victory. Totally unsportsmanship shown by SA Shame on SA team.🤨🤔🤢😨😡 — Amin S Ak229991 (@ak229991) April 4, 2021

However, many pundits believed Zaman got what he deserved and should not have been deceived so easily by de Kock.

Experienced live cricket director Hemant Buuch responded to Arshan's tweet by saying: "I think this fake fielding law is a load of bull..if batsman is stupid enough to be taken in by deception, it's his problem. What next..fake bowling?"

That is a separate matter and there’s no doubt Fakhar should have been more vigilant. He only looked back at the ball when Dekock pointed at the non strikers end. It’s about the specific rule in question here. #SAvPAK https://t.co/2Rhs4c6eDU — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) April 4, 2021

After MS Dhoni, I saw someone for the first time doing such things.😄.. I think dekock is following his footsteps😂

BTW really impressed by his presence of mind and I think this thing created difference on the field..

Hence one again proved that it's a game of mind😂 — Muhammad Asad (@asad_malik__) April 4, 2021

De Kock is not the first wicket-keeper to use deception as a way to put pressure on batsmen running between the wickets, though he may be the first to actually take a wicket from the tactic. In the past, the spirit of deception has been used with much more hilarious results, as personified by Sri lankan great Kumar Sangakkara.