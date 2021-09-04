Cricket: Prankster arrested after interrupting England-India test

A pitch invader dressed in whites, left, bumps into England's Jonny Bairstow. Photo / AP

Security measures at England's Test grounds are under scrutiny after a serial pitch invader was arrested for barging into Jonny Bairstow at the Oval.

The man, a YouTube prankster called "Jarvo" – real name Daniel Jarvis – entered the field shortly after noon on the second day, wearing Indian Test match whites, and with his name on the back of his shirt.

The invader, masquerading as a fielder, reached the non-striker's end, and then bowled a ball – which he had also brought onto the outfield – in the direction of the batsman. He then ran into Bairstow, the non-striker, before being escorted off the pitch by security guards.

It was the third time Jarvis had entered the field of play during this summer's Test series, following similar incursions at Lord's and Headingley.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval. The man remains in custody at a south London police station.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is now reviewing its security arrangements, including looking at whether members of the public who are banned from one ground can be barred from all venues, mirroring football.

"Any pitch invasion is completely unacceptable," an ECB spokesperson said. "The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff."

The invader was booed by the crowd after leading to an interruption in the play. Players were visibly angry that he had managed to get onto the outfield, with Bairstow appearing to be furious.

Virat Kohli, the India captain, also had discussions with the umpires after the security breach, which was the third in consecutive Test matches.

In the second Test, at Lord's, Jarvis entered the outfield posing as an Indian fielder.

In the third Test, at Headingley, he entered the outfield dressed as an Indian fielder – wearing full kit, including a helmet.

On both occasions the invader was thrown out of the ground, yet was still able to enter the Oval.

"I don't know how he's got on the pitch again, to be honest," said Ollie Pope, who was batting with Bairstow when the invader entered the field. "I just try to stay in my bubble and don't let it affect me.

"We don't really talk about it. I guess it just stops the play for five minutes every time he comes on. There's nothing to be gained from it.

"I think you just have to try to block it out and as a batter that's the art of batting: switching on and off. I try to switch off a little bit between balls but as soon as I'm there in my stance whatever has happened before, whatever happens in between the balls, I just tried to get a good place for that next ball. I try to avoid it. Obviously it does disrupt you for five minutes or so, so just try to block it out."