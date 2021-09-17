Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board, government, players hit back at security concerns after Black Caps abandon first tour in 18 years

Star Pakistan Batsman Babar Azam. Photo / Getty

Former and current Pakistan players, as well as the country's cricket board and government have hit back at New Zealand's decision to abandon its tour of the country over security fears - moments before the start of the first match in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan had offered presidential level security with 4,000 army and police personnel involved in the operation at the cost of millions of dollars. The board now faces substantial financial losses from broadcast and sponsorship deals.

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, only took over as chairman of the PCB this week and immediately launched a stinging attack on the New Zealand authorities.

"Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating," he tweeted. "Especially when it's not shared!! Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC."

In an official statement on Friday night, the PCB said "no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team", with Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan having spoken to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an attempt to reassure her.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

"The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo / Getty Images

Ardern detailed her conversation with Khan and supported NZC's decision.

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand cricket team," Ardern said on Friday night.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn't gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that's been made. Player safety has to be paramount"

The Black Caps were due to play all three ODIs in the country's fourth-largest city before moving on to Lahore for five Twenty20 clashes after last month receiving government assurance of their safety.

It is the first time in 18 years the Black Caps have toured Pakistan, with their visit in 2002 cut short following an explosion outside the team hotel in Karachi.

Pakistan's army and police officers stand guard at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the start of the first one-day international. Photo / AP

No international teams visited Pakistan for over a decade following the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 that killed seven people and injured a number of players.

The first match in the current series was due to start at 9.30pm but no players were present at the Pindi Stadium - after reportedly being ordered to stay in the team hotel.

The Kiwis arrived in the country just under a week ago and have been escorted to and from the stadium for training sessions by security detail.

Former and current Pakistan players expressed their disappointment on social media, with star batsman Babar Azam weighing in.

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted that the decision "killed Pakistan cricket".

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket 😡😡 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

The man known as the Rawalpindi Express in his playing career has almost four million followers and has been critical of New Zealand Cricket in the past - lashing the organisation in November last year for threatening to cancel his former team's tour after six Pakistani players tested positive for Covid-19 at their managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

The players had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation, with the entire team were given a "final warning" by the Government for breaching rules.

On that occasion Akhtar accused NZC of treating the Pakistan team like a club team.

"New Zealand's comment that if Pakistan's team's SOP (standard operating procedures) is not in place then we will cancel the tour is below the belt," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"I want to give a message to New Zealand board (NZC) that this is not a club team, it's Pakistan national cricket team.

'We don't need you. Our cricket has not finished.

"You will get the broadcasting rights money. So, you should be indebted to us that we decided to tour your country in such difficult times.

"You are talking about Pakistan - the greatest country on the planet – so behave yourself and stop giving such statement. Be careful next time. Pakistan team now needs to smash them in T20 series."

Other notable players to join the chorus of disappointment included Inzamam Ul Haq, Hassan Ali, Ahmed Shezad, Wahab Riaz, Azhar Mahmood, Daren Sammy, Shadab Kahn, Haris Rauf and Angelo Perera.

My country is safe. And my country is safe for cricket. This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a team and for all the fans. We will keep making our efforts iA💪🏻Pakistan Zindabad!🇵🇰🇵🇰 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) September 17, 2021

It is making me more sad thinking about how upset our fans must be after receiving this news. To the world, I want to repeat our country is safe for cricket.



To our fans, We the Pakistan team promise we will turn these sad feelings into happy ones In Shaa Allah 💪🏻

🇵🇰 Zindabad — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 17, 2021

Heartbreaking that the NZ cricket board & govt have cancelled this imp tour despite knowing that all their security concerns were cleared n a call was made by our PM to ensure the security. All the efforts 🇵🇰 made are ignored. Was that really a threat or something else??? #PAKvNZ — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 17, 2021

Dejected and disappointment are my emotions right now. For many years we’ve shown that Pakistan is safe for cricket. So sad to see the tour end without starting 💔 #PAKvNZ — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 17, 2021

Pakistan is a safe and secure country. We have state level security when it comes to international fixtures and high level sporting events. However whatever the reason was - we hope there can be some transparency over this matter so that Pakistan cricket at home survives. — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 17, 2021

This is heartbreaking. Pakistanis love cricket so much, we have worked really hard to bring cricket back here. PSL & other teams visiting Pakistan is evidence of our hospitality & security arrangements. We will continue our efforts. #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 17, 2021

A wrong precedent has been set & it's not a good omen at all for 🏏 fraternity.

Our security & intelligence agencies r capable to curb & assess any kind of threat .

In past few years, they successfully managed safety & security of international 🏏 events.#PakistanZindabad — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) September 17, 2021

Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan ☹️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 17, 2021

Toured @TheRealPCB 2 years back and really enjoyed every minute of our stay!! Felt extremely welcomed and also safe tbh! Never had any doubt❤️ Genuinely wanna see cricket return to this great nation! @danushka_70 @dasunshanaka1 pic.twitter.com/ovjroZbXx9 — Angelo Perera (@angiperera) September 17, 2021

The England Cricket Board reacted to news of the cancellation late on Friday night, saying it was "liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation".

England are set to face Pakistan in two T20s in Rawalpindi next month while the country is also due to host West Indies and Australia in the coming months. England are scheduled for a full tour to Pakistan this time next year.

"Each country is going to have to assess things themselves and make their own decision," Khan said.

"I don't think today will help moving forward for us. We have done a lot of hard work over the last two and half years to get Test cricket back and regular international cricket back into the country. Losing that momentum now is going to take some time for us to build up again."