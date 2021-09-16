Cricket: Tom Blundell replaced by Daryl Mitchell for Black Caps' ODI series against Pakistan

Tom Blundell. Photo / Photosport

Tom Blundell has been ruled out of the Black Caps' ODI series against Pakistan with a left-quad strain.

Blundell sustained the injury while batting in the fourth Twenty20 cricket match against Bangladesh and Black Caps physio Nishil Shah explained the injury needed a concentrated period of rehabilitation.

"Tom's been working hard since the injury in Bangladesh," said Shah.

"The injury's not quite where we want it so we think it's best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead."

Black Caps all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was initially joining the side for the T20 series, will now assemble with the ODI squad — becoming available for selection for the second match, once he's completed mandatory isolation.

Mitchell will be the only player named in the T20 World Cup squad who will be playing in a second-string ODI side for the three-match series.

Black Caps stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall said the injury comes as a blow ahead of the ODI series.

"Everyone is gutted for Tom, he's a quality player with a diverse skill set. He'll remain with the squad and we're hopeful he'll be available again for the T20 series."

Pocknall said after consultation with regular Black Caps coach Gary Stead it was agreed Mitchell was best suited as a replacement.

"He has shown last summer what a destructive batsman he is, while also offering another useful bowling option. With Tom out, we do lose our first choice back-up wicketkeeping option.

"However there are several guys in the squad with keeping experience and we'll ensure they do the necessary work at training to be up to speed if called on."

The Black Caps start their ODI series against Pakistan at 9.30pm tomorrow night.