Cricket: Lord's pitch invader becomes instant cult hero with hilarious move

This pitch invader became a fan favourite with his hilarious attempt to convince security he was a member of the Indian cricket team. Video / Sky Sport

A pitch invader left the Indian cricket team in hysterics after he casually waltzed onto Lord's alongside Virat Kohli and his teammates.

England was 3/216 when players returned from the lunch break on day three, but nobody noticed India had 12 men on the field.

A gentleman, who was presumably a local spectator, donning the Indian Test jersey walked towards the pitch and began ordering field changes.

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match," England great Michael Atherton laughed on Sky Sports.

A pitch intruder is removed during the second test between England and India. Photo / Getty

Lord's security quickly realised the intruder's presence, and escorted the man dubbed "Jarvo 69" off the field despite his protests.

Indian seamer Mohammad Siraj was filmed cackling with delight as "Jarvo 69" was taken into the stands.

England captain Joe Root reeled off his fifth century of the year to change the face of the second test.

Root had a match-saving hundred at Trent Bridge in the drawn first test last week. He went big again Sunday at the home of cricket and was undefeated through the entire third day to finish on 180 not out.

England reached 391 all out on the back of his stunning effort. That was enough for a lead of 27 that had looked fanciful after India dominated the first day in making 364.

- With AP