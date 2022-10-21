Ireland produced a stunning upset to knock the West Indies out of the T20 World Cup. Photo / Getty

Ireland is through to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup after knocking two-time champions the West Indies out of the tournament in the preliminary stage.

The West Indies were restricted to 5/146 off their 20 overs and Ireland easily chased down that total with 15 balls to spare to claim a nine-wicket victory in Hobart on Friday.

Veteran Irish opener Paul Stirling had a welcome return to form, top-scoring with 66 not out off 48 balls as his side only dropped one wicket in the run chase.

Stirling combined with captain Andrew Balbirnie (37 off 23) for a 73-run opening stand, before Lorcan Tucker (45 not out off 35) finished the job after Balbirnie was dismissed.

The result means Ireland is guaranteed a top two finish in Group B, which is enough to progress to the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.

The Windies came to Australia with a new-look team after the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard retired, and Andre Russell was overlooked.

The two-time champions played well below their best at the World Cup but Ireland's shock upset sent shockwaves around the cricket world.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: "Well done, Ireland. That is another extraordinary result. But it is tinged with sadness at what has happened with the pioneers of T20 cricket. But c'est la vie."

Sports presenter Vikrant Gupta said: "Windies out of the World Cup. And some were counting on it as one of the dark horses. Which means even the main draw won't go by the book."

West Indies pushed out of the World Cup. That takes away a very competitive & a spirited team out of the tournament at a very early stage. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 21, 2022

Happy to see Zimbabwe qualify but such a disappointment to not have the West Indies in the main round. Winners of 2 of the last 4 events and not qualifying this time. Such a pity.

So India face Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the league stages. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 21, 2022

The sad and sorry state of West Indies cricket - once the Kings of cricket, now they fail to get through the qualifying stage of the T20 World Cup #T20worldcup #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 21, 2022

A sensational thrashing of the West Indies by the Irish! They sail through and the Windies head for the airport departure lounge. Someone in the Irish government should commission a statue of Paul Stirling, or at least a waxwork. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 21, 2022

After losing their first game to Zimbabwe, Ireland fought back with wins over Scotland and the West Indies to reach the Super 12 stage for the first time since the 2009 T20 World Cup.

"Losing the first game, then coming back and beating a two-time champion in a must game, I just couldn't be prouder," Balbirnie said after the victory.

"It's a pretty emotional finish to the game. We're just delighted as a group. It's just a really a proud day to be Irish."

Shamarh Brooks reacts to his side's loss to Ireland. Photo / Getty

After knocking out the West Indies, Ireland will be hopeful of causing more upsets against cricket powerhouses in the Super 12s.

"Who knows what can happen," Balbirnie added.

"In T20 cricket a lot of things can happen on your day. We're just delighted. We want to pit ourselves against the best in the world and who knows where it'll take us."