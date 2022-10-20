Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Chris Rattue's watchlist: The Black Caps and a glitzy admin ceremony highlight weekend

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Can this golden generation of cricketers produce another upset victory? Photo / Photosport

Can this golden generation of cricketers produce another upset victory? Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue analyses the best sport to watch this weekend.

5) NPC final: Canterbury v Wellington, Saturday, 7.05pm - Sky

The rugby day kicks off with South Canterbury playing Whanganui in the Meads Cup final

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport