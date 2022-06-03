Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell helped rescue the Black Caps with a record partnership. Video / Spark Sport

By Andrew Alderson at Lord's

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell have given New Zealand a chance to emulate their 1999 compatriots by securing a second test cricket win at Lord's in 19 attempts across 91 years.

Mitchell's 97 and Blundell's 90 after helping the Black Caps post 236 for four with a lead of 227 on the second day of the opening match against England.

Their unbeaten 180-run stand has equalled the country's record partnership for the fifth-wicket against the hosts, set by Martin Crowe and Shane Thomson at the same venue in 1994.

Daryl Mitchell (L) and Tom Blundell bump fists as they leave the field at the end of day two. Photo / Photosport

Mitchell outlined to the Herald how they changed the course of the test, after coming together at 56 for four.

"We've spoken about English conditions. There are times to cash in when the ball's not doing a lot and then other times you've got to soak up pressure.

"It's a challenging wicket, as you saw from the first day, so we wanted to make sure we kept positive because you can become tentative.

"We really wanted to keep the pressure on the bowlers."

14 New Zealanders have scored 15 test centuries at Lord's – Martin Crowe completed the feat twice.

Mitchell explains how he's approaching the milestone at the home of cricket.

"It's something you dream of as a kid. Sometimes you look at the crowd – and it's great to have my family in the box – and you find yourself just drifting along.

"It's a good way to switch off between balls, watching people do silly things which is awesome."

Daryl Mitchell celebrates his half century. Photo / Photosport

Showing a positive intent was the key for Blundell.

"There was a bit of shape early and I tried to play the ball as late as possible.

"The pitch was slowish and it was hard to get a rhythm, but we did well once we got through that.

"The pitch probably suits a new ball more when it's harder and swings and nibbles more. There's still enough in it for the bowlers, but we were able to score by batting time."