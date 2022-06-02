Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Revolving door at Lord's: Black Caps all-rounder steps up

5 minutes to read
England bowler Jack Leach has withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand with a concussion and has been replaced by Matt Parkinson. Video / Sky Sports

England bowler Jack Leach has withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand with a concussion and has been replaced by Matt Parkinson. Video / Sky Sports

Andrew Alderson
By
Andrew Alderson

Reporter

Colin de Grandhomme's fulfilled his all-rounder brief, much to teammates' relief on the opening day of the first New Zealand-England cricket test at Lord's.

He has top-scored with 42 not out as part of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.