Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Handing Ben Stokes the England captaincy is a gamble which could make or break team's flawed genius

5 minutes to read
Ben Stokes is set to be named the new England captain.

Ben Stokes is set to be named the new England captain.

Daily Telegraph UK
By Oliver Brown of The Telegraph

Ben Stokes is just nine months removed from mental health problems so acute that he announced an indefinite hiatus from cricket. He was such a shell of his free-wheeling self at the Ashes that he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.