Andrew Symonds during his test career for Australia. Photo / Getty

Cricket fans are mourning the death of Australian legend Andrew Symonds after he died in a car crash overnight.

The former all-rounder, 46, was in a single-car crash in Queensland about 10.30pm on Saturday.

His family confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Sunday morning, thanking wellwishers for their messages and asking that their privacy be respected.

He is survived by wife Laura and young children Chloe and Billy.

Queensland Police confirmed in a statement that the single-car crash occurred late on Saturday night at Hervey Range, where it's believed Symonds was driving up Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge, when the car left the road and rolled.

Paramedics attempted to revive the 46-year-old but he later died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

It's another tragic death for the Australian cricket community following the shock passing of test greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

Symonds, a former teammate of Warne, attended his memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while his final Instagram post was a tribute to his friend.

Andrew Symonds attends the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

The popular all-rounder was a devastating batter who could bowl either medium pace or off-spin, depending on the situation of the game. He was a key member of Australia's ODI teams that won World Cups in 2003 and 2007, playing 198 times in the 50-over format, scoring 5088 runs and taking 133 wickets.

Once pigeonholed as a white-ball specialist, Symonds turned himself into a brilliant Test player where he also built an impressive record. He wore the baggy green 26 times, scoring 1462 runs at an average of 40.61.

He was also an exceptional fielder, sensational in both the in-field and patrolling the boundary.

Australia's Shane Warne is carried around the field with the official Ashes Trophy by Michael Clarke and Andrew Symonds. Photo /Getty

There was a time when cricket fans wondered if Symonds would ever live up to his full potential. He made handy contributions to the ODI side on occasion, but rarely produced the matchwinning performances a man of his talent was capable of.

That all changed at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Selected in the side at the urging of Ricky Ponting — one of his biggest supporters — Symonds scored his maiden international century in the tournament opener against Pakistan, smashing 143 not out.

His unbeaten 91 in the semi-final against Sri Lanka was also vital as Australia went on to beat India in the decider, and Symonds suddenly believed he belonged at the top level.

Symonds made his Test debut in 2004 and registered his first century in the whites for Australia against England at the MCG in 2006.

He hugged great mate Matthew Hayden in the middle upon reaching triple figures, in emotional scenes that have been replayed countless.

After his playing days ended, Symonds became a popular figure in the commentary box, working for Fox Sports across international fixtures and also domestic games including the Big Bash League.

Australia's Shane Warne (left) celebrates with Andrew Symonds after taking the final wicket of England's Monty Panesar to win the fifth day of the third Test match in 2006. Photo / Getty

"Simmo .. This doesn't feel real," former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted.

"I'll think of something to write about Andrew Symonds later but right now I just can't fathom the reality of another loss of one of cricket's great characters at such a young age," Australian broadcaster Quentin Hull said on Twitter.

Former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist took to social media as the news broke. "This really hurts," he tweeted.

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

In absolute shock. Andrew Symonds Rest in Peace. Love and support to all his family and friends. — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) May 14, 2022

Andrew Symonds was one of the most entertaining one-day cricketers I had the pleasure to watch during my childhood and into my teenage years.



Probably the batsman who would best fit the definition of 'fearless' at the crease.



Terrible to hear of his death this morning. RIP. — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) May 14, 2022

Andrew Symonds always left us wanting more. We were lucky to witness him for a moment at the height of his powers. A flawed genius, he was slowly drifting back into cricket’s fraternity after years in exile. My heart breaks for his wife and children. Go well Roy. pic.twitter.com/PdrBKuF2LZ — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) May 14, 2022

I’ll think of something to write about Andrew Symonds later but right now I just can’t fathom the reality of another loss of one of cricket’s great characters at such a young age. — QUENTIN HULL (@QuentinHull) May 14, 2022

