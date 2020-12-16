Cricket: Episode three of the On The Front Foot podcast, with Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney

Summer is back, and so are the voices of cricket.

Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney deliver the best ahead of another summer, with their newest podcast On The Front Foot, powered by Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio.

This week, Wads and Coney delve into New Zealand's belting of the West Indies in the second test in Wellington, led by a drought-ending ton from Henry Nicholls

Neil Wagner sat down for a chat after his 50th test - just how much longer can he keep steaming in and dishing the short stuff?

Daniel Vettori also strides to the bowling crease to offer his thoughts on the state of the spin scene - are tweakers really needed at home, and are they getting enough support?

And it's 60 years of Coronation Street, but we're looking back on the same anniversary for the tied test.