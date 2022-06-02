England bowler Jack Leach has withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand with a concussion and has been replaced by Matt Parkinson. Video / Sky Sports

Jack Leach has withdrawn from England's first test match of the summer after displaying concussion symptoms following a dive to save the ball from the boundary.

Matt Parkinson, the Lancashire leg-spinner, has been called-up to replace him and will make his test debut as England's first ever concussion substitute.

Leach, the 30-year-old left-arm spinner, landed awkwardly on his head after trying to stop the ball reaching the boundary in just the sixth over of the match against New Zealand at Lord's.

The England and Wales Cricket Board released a statement after Leach received medical evaluation: "Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding. As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test. We will confirm a concussion replacement in due course."

Parkinson, 25, was later confirmed as the like-for-like replacement. He has represented England in both ODI and T20 formats but has not played a Test match despite being in numerous wider squads.

Jack Leach receives medical attention after his accident. Photo / Getty

There has been clamour for England to select the leggie after strong performances in County cricket including a number of eye-catching wicket-taking deliveries.

Telegraph columnist and former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those calling for Parkinson to be given a chance before the Test squad was announced. Vaughan wrote: "I enjoy how Matt is bowling at the moment. He gets more drift than other leg-spinners like Mason Crane, now on loan from Hampshire at Sussex. He bowls with more side-spin and naturally looks to attack the stumps.

"We wasted the chance to find out more about him during the recent tour of West Indies, when yet again England picked a team based on English conditions. But I'm hoping the new regime at the England and Wales Cricket Board - not just Stokes and McCullum but also Rob Key as managing director - will lead to a change in attitude."

Parkinson will now get his opportunity, most likely during New Zealand's second innings; as the spinner is yet to arrive at Lord's.

England's bowlers rattled through the Black Caps batting card, skittling them for 132 in just 40 overs on day one of the test before the hosts limped to 116-7 at the close of play in reply.