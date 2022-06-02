England's new leader and coach set a relaxed tone ahead of their first test against New Zealand. Photo / Getty

Ben Stokes' message to his England players this week has been simple - ignore the noise, the pundits and those offering well-meaning advice. The only thing that matters is what is said in the dressing room.

His first week on active service as test captain has so far been about setting the mood, treating players like grown ups and lifting the gloom after two poor years. Play with freedom and not fearing failure were the basic themes of his team talk and very reminiscent of the approach taken by Eoin Morgan when he set about restructuring the one-day side.

Nets were optional on Wednesday, players told to only come in if they felt it necessary rather than doing it for show in front of the new captain and head coach.

Brendon McCullum has stood back at nets, allowing the batting and bowling coaches to take training; the new head honcho concentrating on chats behind closed doors, motivating and making it clear to the players they have his backing if they fail playing the way he wants them to.

It is so relaxed Stokes joked they may need to employ someone to "take notes" for them, with neither captain nor coach keen on the details.

McCullum has made them feel "10 feet tall" said Stokes. "He has pretty much done everything he said he would – he hasn't thrown one ball yet."

Stokes insisted this is an "utterly blank canvas" and a new start but not a reset. "I don't like that word," he suggested. But in a week dominated by ticket prices and the affordability of test cricket at Lord's, Stokes knows his team have to put on a performance.

They have been decisive in selection, picking Matthew Potts for a debut and telling him 48 hours in advance so he could come to terms with the occasion this week. Ollie Pope was shadow batting on the test pitch on Wednesday, preparing mentally for his new job at No 3, his backbone stiffened by a very public show of support from captain and coach. And while the scoreboard operators at Lord's may have less confidence in Zak Crawley, having him out for four and England seven for one as they ran through their pre-match tests, he too knows he has the backing to play his natural game.

They were two young players emblematic of the unfulfilled potential of the Joe Root years, and the decision to bat Pope at three epitomises the trust-your-gut feel of McCullum and Stokes partnership who see talent and back their judgement. "I just hope that under mine and Baz's laidback and go-and-express-yourself way that the world will get to see what Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are all about," said Stokes.

As he sat in the ECB boardroom on Wednesday, leaning back in his chair, shoes off, and joking about chilling out by playing on his PlayStation, Stokes did not look like a man who has taken on the toughest job in English cricket - not yet anyway.

"I've played 80 games now, everyone knows what I'm like," he said. "The biggest challenge initially is to just make sure I stay true to myself and how I've operated around the team. Now being captain shouldn't change anything about how the lads feel around me, because I've always felt like I've been someone who is just quite easy to talk to."

Stokes insisted he has "no nerves" but he knows this is a grand occasion. Michael Vaughan, in his column elsewhere on these pages, describes that first moment you toss the coin as England captain at Lord's as being the "best day of your life." Stokes's mother Deborah has flown in from New Zealand, accompanied by his brother James, a surprise for Ben who had no idea he was making the trip as well until he surprised him in the team hotel this week. The absence of his late father Ged will be felt by the family, and there would be no better way for Stokes to change the narrative this week than scoring a hundred and looking to the heavens, holding up a crooked finger in memory of his dad.

"My family are coming over - wife and kids, mum and brother and my cousin is here as well. So yeah, it's a special week for other reasons than just cricket," said Stokes. "I'm very proud of where I came from, and my heritage and family and all that kind of stuff. But, you know, I've had the England shirt on over 200 times. It's England v New Zealand. In terms of any extra emotions it would be the same if I was doing it against Australia."

Stokes denied Durham bias with Potts but it has helped they have played together this summer. Stokes praised his ability to take wickets on flat pitches in county cricket, and his stamina for bowling long spells. He is strong, with a honed physique and has the "selfless" attitude Stokes wants from his players.

"The one thing that really made my mind up about Potts getting this opportunity in the squad was when he bowled us to victory against Glamorgan – he turned up on day four with a bit of a stiff side and someone in his situation with test selection coming round the corner he could have just sat back and said: 'No I am going to just look after myself here'. But he didn't, he ran in and he won the game for Durham. That's the attitude that sets you at the next level and really makes you open your eyes that this kid is ready. He's been phenomenal – he's an athlete and everything I expect this team to be going forward."

New Zealand are test champions but perhaps a little undercooked, losing last week to a County Select XI. However, they are a well drilled, battle-hardened side that England hope to become under Stokes. That process starts on Thursday.

Ben Stokes vows to make England test team 'great again'

Stokes says he is focused on making England's test cricket "great again" as he begins his tenure as captain against the world champions.

England have won just one test in 17 and have been racked by injuries to their pace attack, but Stokes attempted to banish that gloom by insisting this test represented a "blank canvas" for his team.

Durham bowler Potts takes his place in the attack alongside veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad, recalled after they were dropped for the recent series defeat in West Indies.

Stokes also emphatically backed Pope to make a success of his new role at No 3, despite his lack of experience in the position.

"As soon as I took the [captaincy] on, one of the things that I made very clear is that I want Ollie Pope in my test team, and then it was just about making a decision where we see him fitting in in that batting order," Stokes said. "We've told him, you're an amazing player, you've got the backing and we want you to be playing."

Stokes, 30, admitted England had to acknowledge the "scars" of recent defeats in team meetings this week but declared a fresh start for all players.

"I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy. I just see this as a complete and utter blank canvas for this test team going forward. This is our time, we are going to dictate how things go going forward. Everyone is starting fresh now whether you are Matt Potts or Stuart Broad or Jimmy Anderson. It's just about making the English test team great again, which is what I'm very passionate about."

Joe Root is only 111 runs short of becoming the second England player to score 10,000 test runs and has quietly slotted back into the ranks this week, Stokes confirming on Thursday there is no official vice-captain.

"He says he is always going to be there offering support and stuff like that but also said he doesn't want to feel like he's getting in the way but just wants to let me be me," said Stokes. "I backed Joe in five years [as captain] and I know full well I have his backing and even though he has decided to step away from the captaincy role."

New Zealand's defeat to a County Select XI in Chelmsford last week perhaps illustrates they are a bit undercooked and a team in transition following the retirements of batsman Ross Taylor and wicketkeeper BJ Watling. They drew at home to Bangladesh and South Africa recently. Kane Williamson has been low on form and fitness while Henry Nicholls is out with a calf strain. Trent Boult is being held back for the second test after only recently arriving from the IPL.

England's new head coach McCullum has the inside track on his first opponents as their former captain but over the course of a three-match series it will take more than an initial lift and feelgood factor for England to beat New Zealand.

Potts will bat at eight giving England a long tail, a gamble given their recent form with the bat. "He sets up properly and he can definitely hold a bat," said Stokes. "I don't see it as a long tail, but it's not their responsibility to get the runs. I'm very confident that the top seven we have is capable of getting some big runs."

Away from the cricket at Lord's, MCC president Clare Connor has stood down from the club's committee to avoid a clash of interest while she is serving as interim chief executive of the ECB.

Connor was last week announced as the temporary chief executive from June 6 when Tom Harrison leaves the ECB. Connor is currently president of the MCC alongside her roles running women's cricket for the ECB. She is the first female president of the MCC and her term of office is not due to end until Oct 1 when Stephen Fry takes over.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, the MCC chairman, wrote to the club's members on Wednesday night to announce Connor has withdrawn from all of the club's committee and will no longer be receiving papers and agendas. She will also recuse herself from ECB meetings discussing the allocation of major matches.

England XI: Lees, Crawley, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes (c), Foakes, Potts, Leach, Broad, Anderson.

New Zealand XI: Latham, Young, Williamson (c), Conway, Mitchel, Blundell, De Grandhomme, Jamieson, Southee, Wagner, Henry.