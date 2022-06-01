The Black Caps have a laugh during a training session at Lord's. Photo / AP

The Black Caps have a laugh during a training session at Lord's. Photo / AP

Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and Jason Hoyte are back for another episode of NZ's number one and original podcast, the BYC Podcast.

On this episode, the guys chat about the upcoming test matches against the English, how terrible New Zealand was against the Counties XI, the White Ferns contract fallout and so much more!

Plus 'News or Ruse' and 'Cricket Violence Corner' return!

The BYC, is New Zealand's most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as "What's sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?