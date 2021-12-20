Cricket: England side cop fierce criticism from pundits following second Ashes defeat to Australia

England captain Joe Root writhes in pain after being struck in the groin. Photo / Getty

England captain Joe Root writhes in pain after being struck in the groin. Photo / Getty

The pain is only getting worse for England cricket captain Joe Root, after his side slumped to a second straight defeat in the Ashes series.

Root at least won some praise for his courage in overcoming physical agony, after being hit twice in the groin in one day.

But his side's Ashes campaign is in tatters. Australia's 275 run win in Adelaide, for a 2-0 series advantage, drew inevitable flak and a witty Sydney Morning Herald headline "Trouble Down Under: Root, and England, hit where it hurts most".

Root wasn't wearing a protective box when he was struck by a throw-down from England's Kiwi bowling coach Jeetan Patel. That required a trip to the hospital for scans. Root was then hit by fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

Australian fielders were caught suggesting to Root "maybe a pack of frozen peas on it?".

Jon Lewis, one of the England coaches, led the praise for Root's fortitude, but his side has come in for a hammering.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just give these England cricketers a bit of slack.

An #Ashes tour is incredibly tough & these are not normal times right now.

"Ashes in Ruins" is how The Sun has described England's capitulation in cricket's most famous series.

The Sun pointed out that it was now 4000 days since England last won a test in Australia.

Former Aussie paceman Craig McDermott praised Starc to the hilt, while telling the Sydney Morning Herald that England's bowling tactics in Adelaide were "atrocious".

"Bowling bouncer after bouncer was a waste of time, and it backfired badly," McDermott said.

"I don't know what their coach and bowling coach were thinking about doing."

Writing in The Telegraph, the legendary Geoffrey Boycott described England's attitude as "timid, criticising their "terrible technique and poor judgment".

The Daily Mail said the latest defeat was "the moment England fans stopped dreaming".

Writing in The Times, former England captain Mike Atherton said "two years in the planning has unravelled in nine days of cricket".

"Only one team in the history of the Ashes has come back from a two test deficit to win and that was one inspired by a cricketer, Don Bradman, regarded as the greatest the game has seen."

In the Guardian, a headline reckoned: "An Ashes whitewash looked far-fetched two weeks ago - not anymore."