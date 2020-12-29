Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Five takeaways from day four of first test between Black Caps and Pakistan

3 minutes to read
Andrew Alderson and Dylan Cleaver review the 4th day of the 1st cricket test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Mt Maunganui after Tim Southee joined the exclusive 300 wicket club.
Dylan Cleaver
By:

Dylan Cleaver provides five takeaways from day four of the first test between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

Second Innings Specialist

Tom Blundell's career is mostly in front of him but he has an unusual

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.