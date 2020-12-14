Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Five takeaways from Black Caps' crushing test series win v West Indies

4 minutes to read
Dylan Cleaver and Andrew Alderson reflect on New Zealand’s 2-0 test series cricket victory over the West Indies after another innings victory, this time at the Basin Reserve.
Dylan Cleaver
By:

The Black Caps have wrapped up the series against the West Indies with just under eight days of dominant test cricket, yet a few key questions remain unanswered. Dylan Cleaver shares his five takeaways from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.