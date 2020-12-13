Cricket: Pakistan lose star batsman Babar Azam for T20 series against Black Caps

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss the T20 series against the Black Caps. Photo / Getty Images

Pakistan have been dealt a blow leading into their T20 series with the Black Caps, losing captain Babar Azam to a hand injury.

Azam suffered a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session on Sunday morning. X-rays confirmed the injury and as a result Azam has been ruled out of the three-game T20 series.

Pakistan will meet the Black Caps on the 18, 20 and 22 of December in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier.

"Injuries are part and parcel of professional sport and while it is hugely disappointing to lose a player of Babar Azam's calibre for the T20Is, this opens up opportunities for the other highly talented and exciting players to step-up, understand their responsibilities and try to prove that the Pakistan side is a complete package," Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

It's the latest hiccup in what has already been a tumultuous tour for the Pakistan team. On Saturday, the side lost Imam-ul-Haq to a fracture to his left thumb during a throwdown session and has been advised to observe a 12-day stand-down period, while T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan is also carrying a groin niggle, which limited his participation in Sunday's net sessions to batting only.

It all comes after the team made headlines for several of its members testing positive for Covid-19 while quarantining in Christchurch, while members of the team were also caught breaking quarantine restrictions.

The loss of Azam for the T20 series is a sizeable loss for the Pakistan side, with Azam ranked as the world's No 2 batsman in T20 internationals.

His absence would be even more critical for the test series, with doctors to monitor his injury before confirming his participation in the first test, which starts in Mount Maunganui, on Boxing Day..

"He is sad to miss the T20I series as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the T20Is," ul-Haq said. "We have a long season of cricket ahead and we now hope that he regains complete fitness as early as possible so that he can return to competitive cricket.

"The medical team is monitoring Shadab Khan's groin niggle and we remain optimistic that he will be available for the T20Is, but we will neither risk him nor the team's chances if we think he needs a few more days to be back to his complete fitness."