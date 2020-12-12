Cricket: Black Caps Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson pull off rare double act against West Indies

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee combined to take 10 wickets. Photosport

Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson combined for one of the rarest feats in cricket early on day four at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand brushed aside the West Indies for a paltry 131 in reply to their imposing first innings of 460.

In doing so both Southee and Jamieson picked up five-wicket bags, just the third time that has happened in New Zealand test history and the first time since 1984.

Southee mopped up the tail this morning, having debutant Joshua da Silva caught behind by BJ Watling when he tried to leave a delivery. In his next over he bowled the hapless Shannon Gabriel – a number 11's number 11 – via his pads to finish with 5-32 from 17.4 overs.

Jamieson wasn't required this morning but did his damage yesterday, taking 5-34 off 13 edge-of-the-seat overs.

The first two New Zealanders to achieve the feat were Jack Cowie and Tom Burtt in the first test of the famous 1949 tour to England, where all the tests were drawn.

Cowie took 5-127 and left-arm spinner Burtt 5-97.

Thirty-five years later Sir Richard Hadlee and Ewen Chatfield repeated the feat when New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the third test at Colombo.

Hadlee took 5-73 and the metronomic Chatfield 5-63.

Southee and Jamieson, who led the team from the field at the end of the innings, join this rare club.

At lunch the West Indies were 73-2 with Boult taking the wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo.