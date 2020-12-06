Cricket: The major record that fell in Black Caps' big win over West Indies

In a fitting tribute to the way the New Zealand test cricket team operates at present, a couple of milestones were discreetly marked off in the innings and 134 run victory over the West Indies in Hamilton.

The Black Caps extended their unbeaten home streak to 14 matches in the format, dating back to the March 2017 eight-wicket loss to South Africa in Wellington.

The record overtakes the previous equal best of 13 between March 2012 and February 2016, and from March 1987 to January 1992.

The current tenure started with a drawn test against South Africa, followed by two-match series against the West Indies, England (twice), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India, and book-ended by the result at Seddon Park.

Kane Williamson has led in each one, not that he is dwelling on the feat.

"It's a nice thing to hear but, to be honest, I didn't really know that was the case. It's great it was good performance for us to put together collectively," he said.

A rendition of the team song and a quiet beer will probably suffice.

Which brings us to Williamson's personal record as skipper. His winning ratio has extended to 58 per cent after 19 victories from 33 tests in charge, eclipsing any of his predecessors' feats.

Geoff Howarth's next best, compiling 11 wins from 30 tests for a 37 per cent mark in the early 1980s, followed by Brendon McCullum securing 11 triumphs from 31 for a 35 per cent record from 2013-16. The country's longest-serving skipper, Stephen Fleming also had a 35 per cent victory rate, with 28 from 80 tests at the helm.

Williamson's leadership success ranks among the best in the game's history.

Of those to captain international sides in 20 or more tests, only six rank higher. Four are Australian - Steve Waugh (41 wins from 57 tests, 72 per cent), Sir Don Bradman (15 wins from 24, 63 per cent), Ricky Ponting (48 wins from 77, 62 per cent) and Lindsay Hassett (14 wins from 24, 58 per cent). Also in the half dozen are Indian contemporary Virat Kohli (33 wins from 55, 60 per cent) and England's Mike Brearley (18 wins from 31, 58 per cent).

If New Zealand win all their tests this summer, Williamson could move into fourth on 61 per cent.

To offer further context, those with a lower percentage include Sir Viv Richards (54 per cent), Steve Smith (53), Graeme Smith (49), Clive Lloyd (49) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45).