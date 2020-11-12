Cricket: Devon Conway, Will Young and Henry Nicholls lead strong New Zealand A batting lineup to face West Indies

Henry Nicholls of the Blackcaps. Photo / Photosport

It sounds like a law firm specialising in high-priced divorces but Conway, Young & Nicholls will be desperate to catch the eye when New Zealand A's programme starts in Queenstown in nine days.

The A team will play the West Indies in a three-day then four-day match, before turning their attentions to West Indies A then pakistan A in a hectic pre-Christmas schedule.

With Johannesburg-raised, Wellington-claimed Devon Conway qualifying this year to become eligible for New Zealand, the Black Caps are, for one of the rare times in their history, spoiled for choice in the middle order.

While captain Kane Williamson and New Zealand's highest test runscorer Ross Taylor are locks at Nos 3 and 4, Henry Nicholls might be starting to look anxiously over his shoulder after a sudden loss of form in the long form last summer followed by an eight-month lay-off due to a calf injury.

"It's great to get Henry back on the park after what I know has been a frustrating winter with his left calf injury," said Black Caps coach and selector Gary Stead. "He'll turn out for Canterbury this weekend in the Plunket Shield before heading to Queenstown ... we're confident if he comes through both games unscathed he'll be ready for the first test in Hamilton on December 3."

While there is no suggestion that his place at No 5 is in immediate danger - five tons and a test average nudging 40 affords some leeway - he will appreciate the value of not giving a sucker an even break.

Nobody can claim to be as unlucky a sucker as Will Young. In most other eras he would have played 20 tests by now but a combination of bad luck and bad management has seen him waiting to make his debut.

All three have a point to prove: gorging on runs against the backdrop of the Remarkables will be a good way to remind the selectors where they stand in the pecking order.

Another feature of the side selected is a proliferation of Otago bowlers.



While hardly a domestic powerhouse, the bowling unit of the always consistent Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith and left-arm unorthodox spinner Michael Rippon has shown enough to warrant closer inspection.

Stead said it was going to be a busy season for New Zealand's elite cricketers.

"The complexities of the international schedule, along with the size of the touring squads and the length of time they will spend in the country has enabled us to build a very strong A programme.

"The flip-side of this is that pressure will be put on our player pool this season and we need to be smart with how we use our resources, therefore we'll likely add and subtract from this squad as we go along."

Canterbury captain Cole McConchie will lead the side with Dane Cleaver taking the gloves.

New Zealand A will assemble in Queenstown next Wednesday with Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman leading the coaching staff.

The Black Caps open their international home summer against the West Indies at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday November 27.

All members of the initial West Indies touring party, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, returned negative results from their third and final Covid-19 test following news that players breached quarantine rules this week.

New Zealand A squad for games one and two: Joe Carter (ND), Dane Cleaver (wk) (CD), Devon Conway (Well), Henry Cooper (ND), Jacob Duffy (Otago), Ken McClure (Cant), Cole McConchie (c) (Cant), Henry Nicholls (Cant), Michael Rae (Otago), Rachin Ravindra (Well), Michael Rippon (Otago), Ben Sears (Well), Sean Solia (Auck), Nathan Smith (Otago), Blair Tickner (CD), Will Young (CD).

New Zealand A Schedule:

v West Indies, Nov 20-22, Queenstown

v West Indies, Nov 26-29, Queenstown

v West Indies A, Dec 3-6, Mount Maunganui

v Pakistan A, Dec 10-13, Queenstown

v Pakistan A, Dec 17-20, Whangarei