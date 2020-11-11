BYC Podcast: The player worth $175,000 per wicket taken

The BYC podcast.

BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode, the guys break down Trent Boult's match-winning IPL final performance and who the most valuable players of the IPL are.

They also go over the happenings in the Plunket Shield, including the leaders in the BYC 'Golden Box' and 'Silver Sweat Band' competition.

Plus, Geoff Rissole, author of 'Sh*t Towns of New Zealand' and 'Sh*t moments in New Zealand Sport', joins us to recap some of New Zealand cricket's worst outings.