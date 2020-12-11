Cricket: Catch of the summer from West Indies captain Jason Holder during second test against Black Caps

West Indies captain Jason Holder pulled off the catch of the summer to dismiss Will Young, just when it looked like New Zealand's first partnership of note was established.

Diving full length to his right, Holder pulled off a one-handed stunner at second slip as Young departed for a meritorious 42 in just his second test innings. It left the Black Caps awkwardly placed at 148-4 after being inserted on a juicy Basin Reserve pitch.

Henry Nicholls watched from the other end on 47, the score he should have been dismissed on having been dropped a sitter by Darren Bravo from the same bowler, Shannon Gabriel, two overs earlier.

Holder's catch brought up Gabriel's 150th test wicket. With 3-33, he has easily been the pick of the bowlers on the first day.

Earlier he bowled Tom Blundell (14) between bat and pad and induced an edge from Ross Taylor (9).

Tom Latham was the other wicket to fall, edging behind off debutant Chemar Holder for 27.

The Black Caps reached 170-4 at tea.