Cricket: BYC Podcast - It's time for the Black Caps to stand up to the bully at T20 World Cup

Daryl Mitchell celebrates with Mitchell Santner after the Black Caps' win over England. Photo / Getty

Today on the BYC Podcast, the guys review all of the action-packed semifinals at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The team also preview the highly anticipated final between the Black Caps and old foe Australia and whether it's time to finally stand up to the big bully across the ditch, punch them in the mouth and earn their respect once and for all.

Jason Hoyte discusses his anger about Devon Conway's unfortunate injury, Dylan Cleaver expresses his thoughts on the New Zealand underdog situation and Paul Ford is amused by Matt Hayden's interesting musical skills...