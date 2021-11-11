Cricket: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan was in intensive care hours before World Cup semifinal

Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. Video / Black Caps

A photo of Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan lying in a hospital bed has emerged following Thursday's thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final loss to Australia.

Rizwan was Pakistan's hero with the bat in the must-win clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, smacking 67 off 52 balls against Australia's classy bowling attack.

The 29-year-old cracked three boundaries and four sixes to help Pakistan register 4/176, combining with Fakhar Zaman for a crucial 72-run partnership in the middle overs — but in the end it wasn't enough as the Aussies chased down the target with one over to spare.

But during the innings break, Pakistan batting coach and former Australian Test star Matthew Hayden revealed Rizwan had been in hospital 24 hours earlier with a lung condition.

"This is a warrior," Hayden said. "He's been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage."

Pakistan team doctor Najeeb Somroo later revealed Rizwan had spent two days in a hospital intensive care unit due to a chest infection.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on November 9th after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering," Somroo said.

"He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match. We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today."

He added: "The decision regarding his health was made by the whole team management. This was regarding the morale of the whole team and therefore we kept it within the team."

Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best.

He was in the hospital last two days.

Massive respect @iMRizwanPak .

Hero. pic.twitter.com/kdpYukcm5I — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 11, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who made 39 to lead the tournament's batting chart with 303 runs, praised his opening partner's "exceptional" attitude.

"Definitely he's a team man. The way he played today, it was exceptional," Babar said.

"When I saw him, he was a little bit down, but when I asked him about his health he said, 'No, I will play'. And the way he played today he showed that he's a team man. And I am very confident about his attitude and his performance."

During Friday's semi-final, Rizwan became the first cricketer to accumulate 1000 T20 international runs in a calendar year.

In 2021, he has scored 1003 runs in 20 T20I innings at an average of 86.08.