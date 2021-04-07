Cricket: Black Caps 'working through' process for Covid-19 vaccine ahead of England tour

The Black Caps leave for England in May. Photosport

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has said it's wait and see on whether the squad will get the Covid-19 vaccination before their upcoming tour of England.

The squad will hold two training camps in early May before departing for England in two groups on May 16 and 17 for a two-test series against the hosts followed by the World Test Championship final against India.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins last month explained the threshold for getting the vaccine on compassionate grounds or for reasons of national significance.

That includes athletes and support members going to the Tokyo Olympics in July and the Black Caps.

Stead said they remain hopeful they will get the vaccine.

"New Zealand Cricket are still working through the government process with the government and Sport New Zealand on that. Haven't heard anything yet but we are hopeful we will get them before we go. But it's still just waiting for that process to run through."

Stead added they were also awaiting information on protocols they will face upon arrival in the United Kingdom.

"I just don't know just yet. I'm hearing five or six days and again I don't know if that means after three days you can train or what it looks like … that will be worked through and we'll know in due course."

But it's good news for newcomer to the test squad Devon Conway who has successfully gained New Zealand residency, meaning he is free to return to the country at the end of the tour.

The South African born batsman was facing being locked out of New Zealand without residency.

"We're pleased for Devon and his partner Kim who have managed to get that over the time. It's been one thing that's been on his mind that's not there anymore. Who knows? Hopefully one less thing on his mind means he might score more runs," Stead quipped after Conway's stellar summer with the bat.

The two England tests take place at Lord's starting June 2 and Edgbaston on June 10. The squad will then be trimmed to 15 for the World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting on June 18.

Players involved in the IPL will be managed on a case-by-case basis depending on when their team exits the tournament.

New Zealand test squad for tour to England:

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.