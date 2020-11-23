Cricket: Black Caps wicketkeeper Tim Seifert reveals whirlwind 24 hours - including proposing to partner Morgan

Isolation, an international flight and an engagement in the space of 24 hours seems like an almost impossible task to pull off. But not for Tim Seifert.

The Black Caps and Northern Districts gloveman has enjoyed a whirlwind couple of months that's seen him play in two global Twenty20 leagues, before returning home to link up with the national side ahead of busy home summer of cricket.

Seifert competed in the Caribbean Premier League for the Trinbago Knight Riders in August and September, and then joined the Kolkata Knight Riders almost immediately after for the Indian Premier League, which wrapped up earlier this month.

The 25-year-old is likely to take the pitch for New Zealand in their opening Tweny20 international against the West Indies at Eden Park on Friday - the first of three T20 matches before two tests.

Seifert managed to find a pocket of time between flights to propose to his partner - and now fiancée - Morgan.

He reveals just how tight that window was.

"Found out that KKR [Kolkata Knight Riders] were interested in me to go to the IPL [with] about three days left in my New Zealand isolation," he says.

"Got out at Wednesday at midday, then Thursday the next day at 5 o'clock I had a flight out to Dubai. Had about 20 hours at home, dropped the knee to my girlfriend which was quite exciting, but then it was straight on a plane away to the IPL.

"[The proposal] made my life a little bit easier, with being away. It was fantastic; I had a plan to do it after I came back from the CPL isolation. Obviously things have changed since then with getting the call-up to KKR. I thought it would be a great opportunity to do it in those 20 hours, and it's actually amazing what you can do in 20 hours when you put your mind to it."

It's paid dividends during his many isolation stints as well. Among Netflix, YouTube and books, Seifert has managed to fill his time with wedding planning.

He is currently in his last week of quarantine in Christchurch after returning from India. It's a process he is getting used to.

Tim Seifert with the Black Caps in 2019. Photo / Photosport

"My isolation after this will be about 50 days so I definitely experienced the isolation life, but I wouldn't change it for anything with the opportunities that I've had," Seifert says.

"I've been pretty lucky with my isolations, even the one coming back from New Zealand we were in a little CPL bubble.

"That's the hardest thing for people doing it themselves, they've got 14 days just by themselves. I've been really lucky starting off with that CPL [one] and being in this bubble that we can be in each other's company."

The last time Seifert represented the Black Caps in any format was a Twenty20 against India in February, where he hit a half century in a seven-run loss. His second to last game, against the same side on January 31, delivered another half century with 57.

Out of his five T20 appearances this year, Seifert has scored 30 or more on three occasions.