The BYC podcast.

In this episode, the guys answer some listener questions on the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies, go over the greatest ever test comeback in Black Caps' history and Dylan Cleaver gives us the rundown on the Gray Nicolls Scoop...

Plus, Black Caps' rising star Kyle Jamieson joins the podcast to chat about his flying start to the Plunket Shield, his transition from bowler to batsman and whether or not he's got a few clicks quicker in the off-season.