Cricket: Black Caps to play three test series in England in 2022

Devon Conway scored a double century on debut in June at Lord's. Photo / AP

The Black Caps are heading back to play a test at Lord's for the second straight year as part of a three test series next June.

The Black Caps, who are the reigning test world champions, will return having won a two-match series in England 1-0 this year and kick off England's home international schedule at Lord's between June 2-6, before matches at Trent Bridge and Headingley.

It was a six year wait for the Black Caps to play a test at the home of cricket this June which resulted in a draw, most remembered for the remarkable double century on debut for New Zealand opener Devon Conway.

New Zealand have only won one test at Lord's in 18 matches - a victory in 1999. They went close in June setting the hosts 273 to win but England batted for the draw before New Zealand took out the series with a victory in Birmingham.

It will be New Zealand's first test at Trent Bridge since 2008 with their only win at the Nottingham ground coming in 1986.

The Black Caps last played at Headingley in 2015, winning by 199 runs after a second innings century from BJ Watling.