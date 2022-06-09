Black Caps bowlers Trent Boult and Matt Henry. Photo / Getty

By Andrew Alderson at Trent Bridge

Matt Henry could earn a Black Caps recall for the second cricket test against England at Nottingham tonight.

Henry, Tim Southee and Trent Boult rested their bowling arms and actions at training, often an indication they will play, whereas Kyle Jamieson rolled his arm over briefly, and Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel played more active roles.

A first test loss at Lord's has built pressure for Henry to rejoin the XI after his man-of-the-series performance against South Africa in Christchurch with 14 wickets at an average of 16.14.

Captain Kane Williamson presented a dead bat when questioned about possible changes to the bowling attack upon the team's arrival at the ground.

"They're good problems to have. There's a bit of depth, whether that's through playing more experienced guys, or using others who do things differently but haven't had as much cricket."

Elsewhere, Henry Nicholls passed muster in the nets and should return to bat at number five after suffering an injury-illness combination.

"It was pretty frustrating," Nicholls told the Herald.

"First there was the calf muscle - and we had a pretty good rehab plan going - then the fourth day of the tour I picked up Covid which scuttled any hope of making the first test.

"But the work I've done with Vijay [Vallabh] the physio to get right has given me the confidence I can get back into enjoying test cricket."

Nicholls averages 40.38 overall from his 46 tests, including eight centuries.

That mean reduced to 37.66 over summer from six innings against Bangladesh and South Africa, compromising a century, a half-century and two ducks.

Nicholls is expected to bolster a top four smarting from their contribution of 50 runs across eight innings in the opening fixture.

In a curious move, left-handers Devon Conway and Tom Latham batted together at practice with right-hander Will Young donning the pads later.

However, coach Gary Stead indicated earlier in the week that a switch between opener and number four for Conway and Young appeared unlikely.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Getty

Williamson also rustled up a few overs in the nets, suggesting he could return as an off spin option, if required.

The skipper has 30 test wickets at an average of 40.24 in his career, but 15 of those have come at 18.40 against England.

"Yes, I could come out of retirement," Williamson quipped.

"It's an option to bring myself on, I suppose. Obviously the [bowling] guys want to do the bulk of the work and I want to roll my arm over just in case."

Meanwhile, new England test coach Brendon McCullum has already been touted as a miracle worker with his side 1-nil up.

The former Black Caps captain honed his man-management skills, cajoling and coaxing his charges in their build-up.

New skipper Ben Stokes offered this endorsement.

"One of the great things about the last couple of weeks has been how much fun it's been.

"The energy Baz has brought has been a lift for everyone. It's been great having his enthusiasm around the group."

Stokes has confirmed the same original team from Lord's with spinner Jack Leach overcoming his concussion.

He says his mindset remains the same.

"Throughout the first test any fielding or bowling change I made, or plans we had, was always about taking wickets. It was never a case of 'what can we do to retain the run rate?'

"I always said before starting this role I would more often go with my gut than my brain.

"There were a few occasions, like when Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were going at it in the first test [during their 195-run partnership], when I had to live to that - but the bowlers really bought into it."