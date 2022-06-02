Black Caps spin bowler Ajaz Patel during a training session at Lord's. Photo / Getty

By Andrew Alderson at Lord's

The Black Caps could introduce Ajaz Patel back into their XI for tonight's opening cricket test against England at Lord's.

Patel has not featured since becoming the third player – after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble - to take 10 wickets in an innings at Mumbai in December.

Coach Gary Stead's observation of drier pitches in England with shorter cut grass and the left-arm orthodox spinner's rigorous involvement at practice suggests a return is in prospect.

He spent a considerable period delivering to baseball-gloved bowling coach Shane Jurgensen away from the team's general warm-up.

Colin de Grandhomme looks set to play as an all-rounder with Daryl Mitchell named as a specialist number five batter. Henry Nicholls is yet to recover from injury.

Trent Boult has made a bid for late selection, meaning Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson's chances could be in jeopardy if Tim Southee and Neil Wagner are retained.

The line-up remains a work-in-progress but Patel, Boult, Southee and Wagner each had decent batting sessions.

Captain Kane Williamson was asked to rate Boult's chances.

"Obviously he's just arrived and needs to get through training today. He's keen as, but there are a number of things to consider.

"Trent is a world-class player and we've got great variety in our bowling attack. So we're weighing up the surface and the balance."

Elsewhere, Williamson said his troublesome elbow is fit for purpose after missing the home summer but playing the Indian Premier League.

"It's significantly improved. Having that time out of the game was beneficial to get back on track. It was a frustrating period, but it's nice to be back into full training with the team after watching from the sidelines for so long."

Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

England coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum still captured his share of the limelight, a day out from the game.

His influence is expected to inject the hosts with renewed purpose after winning one of their last 17 tests.

"Baz has pretty much done everything like he explained," new skipper Ben Stokes said.

"He hasn't thrown one ball yet. He is all about making everyone feel, in his words, '10-feet tall' and I think it is obvious the way he will speak in the dressing room because of the way he played cricket."

Stokes also offered an insight to his approach ahead of his maiden test as captain.

"I want everyone to feel free.

"Obviously there has been talk around the word 'reset', which is something I don't particularly like. I just see this as a complete and utter blank canvas.

"We have so much experience in that dressing room – myself, Joe [Root], Broady [Stuart Broad], Jimmy [Anderson] and Jonny [Bairstow] … but everyone is starting fresh whether you are [debutant] Matt Potts or Jimmy Anderson."

Williamson was asked for his reaction to McCullum's move.

"It's a great opportunity for Brendon who's such a positive guy and an amazing leader. He tends to have a strong impact wherever he goes.

"Clearly the English set-up have seen some strong qualities in him that they want too."

Is he concerned McCullum might have inside information?

"Well, we're good mates," Williamson confessed.

"And he's mates with a number of the guys so there's a lot of history there. But for us, it's focusing on what we want to do and no doubt they'll be working hard to do the same."

Stokes took time to stride down the pitch to question the ticket prices.

The lack of sales for a contest between the revitalised hosts and world champion visitors has surprised.

Hundreds remain spare for the opening day and thousands across the test.

Pundits have voiced disapproval that many are over-priced between $200 and $320 per day during a cost-of-living crisis and the Queen's 70th jubilee.

"One thing that we have always received as an England cricket team is amazing support," Stokes said.

"Obviously the Barmy Army are well-renowned, but even those who don't associate themselves with any supporters group are fantastic.

"The ticket prices are something that I think is going to have to be looked at properly. What is cricket - or sport - without fans?"