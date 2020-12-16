Cricket: Black Caps pace bowler Lockie Ferguson in doubt for season with back injury

Black Caps pace bowler Lockie Ferguson is facing months on the sideline after suffering a back injury.

The Black Caps confirmed Ferguson was diagnosed with a partial stress fracture to his lumbar spine and will require four to six weeks of rest before returning to training.

The injury to the left side of his back surfaced after the recent T20 series against the West Indies and subsequent scans confirmed the partial fracture.

The 29-year-old will not need surgery but will require a period of rest and rehabilitation before considering any return to play later this summer.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the injury could've been worse and backed Ferguson to come back.

"What that essentially means is there is a crack there, but in terms of seriousness and how it looks it could be a lot worse than that," Stead said. "It's not a complete crack so it is only partial, which is a good sign.

"In terms of the rehab and going forward, it's too early to know just yet how long it will be looking for a return to play, but we are still hopeful there is a chance for him to be playing still by the end of our season. If things go well then there is that chance, but I just want to reiterate that it's too early."

Lockie Ferguson. Photo / Photosport

Ferguson, who is New Zealand's quickest bowler and consistently hits the 150kph mark, was influential in the Black Caps' opening T20 against the West Indies at Eden Park last month, claiming 5-21 in the win. It was just the second five-wicket haul by a New Zealand bowler in a T20 international, after Tim Southee.

Stead said it was a "huge loss" for the Black Caps going into a busy summer period.

"The impact he's had in all matches he's played in New Zealand – his pace, his speed, his accuracy – is something that really adds to our bowling group.

"We're really sad this has happened to him and really feeling for him at the moment because it's never easy to go through something like this … big loss for us."

Ferguson isn't the first Black Caps pace bowler to struggle with injuries, with other speedsters like Adam Milne struggling to stay healthy through their careers.

Stead is hopeful that won't be the case for Ferguson.

"The good thing in this case is its been reviewed by two surgeons and both said there is absolutely no need for surgery, that's a really good thing.

"To get that is a blessing for Lockie as well and hopefully it will mean it's a quicker return to play than perhaps what some of those other guys have been through.

"In terms of risk factors anytime you bowl at 150-plus, and Lockie's been doing that a lot recently, I think you increase the chances. It's a natural reaction form the body saying 'hey, something's not quite right here' and that could be through a whole host of factors.

"It's no one's fault, these things do happen. I always liken the decision to being an openside flanker in rugby. At times you're going to get stood on your hand or whatever it may be. Pace bowling can be like that. We don't want it to happen to anyone obviously. It is part of being a really quick bowler."

Ferguson has played one test, 11 T20 internationals and 37 ODIs, and was a key figure in the Black Caps' run to the Cricket World Cup final last year.

He will likely miss all of the Auckland Aces' Super Smash campaign, which runs from late December through to the final on February 14.

The Black Caps take on Pakistan in three T20s and two tests before facing Australia in five T20s in late February, followed by three T20s and three ODIs against Bangladesh.