Former Black Caps cricket captain Brendon McCullum. Photo / Getty

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has been confirmed as the new head coach of England's test team in another bold appointment coming soon after the decision to select allrounder Ben Stokes as captain.

The 40-year-old McCullum, who currently coaches Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders, has never been in charge of a test team and only retired from playing in 2019.

He was regarded as the catalyst behind New Zealand's emergence as a major force in the test game — the Black Caps won the inaugural world test championship last year — and his preference for attacking cricket will be welcomed by Stokes at the start of a new era for England.

"For a kid from south Dunedin to be given the opportunity to try and help lead... one of the biggest nations in the world into the next era and hopefully try and reinvigorate some things and get some better results is pretty humbling," McCllum told SENZ on Friday.

"So I'm really excited but also there's some bittersweet stuff.

"It's a big challenge and change for us. We've just settled back into things post-playing career. But, you know, the family's fully supportive.

"In life, I think, if you're going to change what you're doing, then make sure it's worth the risk of doing so and this is a big enough challenge to risk that, that's for sure."

McCullum's first series with England will be against his native New Zealand in June, with the opening test beginning June 2 at Lord's.

He said hearing God Defend New Zealand being played, while not wearing a silver fern on his chest wouldn't be the most comfortable situation for him.

"That's going to be a little interesting, I will say that, but at the same time there's something kind of cool about it too because New Zealand is what I was able to be a part of for so long and I'm incredibly passionate about what we built," MCullum told SENZ.

England has won only one of its last 17 tests, a run that includes a humiliating 4-0 series loss in the Ashes Down Under. That sparked a rush of dismissals and resignations — at one stage, England didn't have a captain, coach or head of men's cricket — but the leadership roles have been filled now, with Stokes replacing Joe Root as captain and Key the replacement for Ashley Giles.

"I believe in Brendon and Ben Stokes — a formidable coach and captain partnership," said Rob Key, director of men's cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board. "Time for us all to buckle up and get ready for the ride."

"He has a recent history of changing cricket culture and environments for the better and I believe he is the person to do that for England's red-ball cricket."

McCullum takes the position previously held by Chris Silverwood, who oversaw the test and limited-overs teams. The ECB has decided the red-ball and white-ball duties should be split going forward.

McCullum described Stokes as "the perfect character to inspire change around him" and said he was glad to have another Kiwi by his side in the role.

"I'm incredibly lucky that Ben Stokes is captain of the side and it gives me the opportunity to try and carve a pathway with him, another Kiwi who happens to be running England," McCullum told SENZ.

McCullum will travel to England after the Knight Riders complete their IPL group campaign on May 18, subject to obtaining a working visa.