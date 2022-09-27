Chris Martin was a threat with ball in hand for the Black Caps throughout his career. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps cult hero Chris Martin will headline the return of the Black Clash in 2023, with former All Black captain Kieran Read already identifying him as a key threat to his Team Rugby side - at least as a bowler.

The 2023 edition of the popular event, in which current and former cricket and rugby stars face off in a Twenty20 match, will take place in Christchurch at Hagley Oval on January 20.

Read, who starred in this year's match by scoring 84 runs from 55 balls, will be joined by current All Black Will Jordan in a Team Rugby side once again coached by Sir Graham Henry and Scott Robertson and where talk of Ian Foster's job security will no doubt be banned.

Kieran Read was the star of the show in Tauranga. Photo / Photosport

On the other side of the ledger, Team Cricket will have Martin as well as spin wizard Daniel Vettori leading a formidable bowling attack.

"I've got to say, Chris Martin is not a name I'm overly thrilled to see in their side," admitted Read. "He's absolutely deadly with the ball in hand. It's a bit of a nightmare for us batters. So let's just hope we get to see him bat too!"

Martin's impressive career saw him take 233 test wickets - the seventh-most by any Kiwi cricketer - alongside an infamous batting record in which he notched 36 test ducks – second all-time in the history of the game (Courtney Walsh holds the record with 43).

Former Black Caps bowlers Daniel Vettori (L) and Chris Martin will be reunited at Hagley Oval. Photo / Photosport

Chris Martin in 2001 as a fresh-faced Black Cap. Photo / Photosport

He is one of only two test players to have taken more wickets than runs scored, and still holds the records for most pairs (a duck in both innings of a test) in test cricket.

However, former Black Cap Grant Elliott believes Martin has the potential to surprise fans and didn't rule out a move up the order for the perennial number 11.

"Given we're taking on a bunch of rugby players I suspect Tommy (Martin) will see this as a chance to set the record straight and insist on a promotion up the batting order," said Elliott.



"He's actually a lot better with the bat than many people think!"

Early bird tickets are on sale today via Blackclash.co.nz and are expected to sell fast.