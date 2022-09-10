Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Black Caps counting on Kane Williamson's return to form

By
4 mins to read
Mictell Starc of Australia celebrtates the wicket of Martin Guptill of New Zealand, caught Aaron Finch off Starc for 2 during the Second One Day International. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Mictell Starc of Australia celebrtates the wicket of Martin Guptill of New Zealand, caught Aaron Finch off Starc for 2 during the Second One Day International. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Australia's captain has been in such poor form that he retired from ODI cricket.

New Zealand's will unlikely be considering anything so drastic, but a few runs for Kane Williamson today will at least ensure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.