Black Caps bowler Kyle Jamieson has been out of action since June. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson is getting there slowly.

After an impressive start to his career in the international game since debuting in 2020, the Black Caps fast bowler had his 2022 season cut short due to a back injury suffered during the side’s tour of England in June. Jamieson left the tour after sustaining the injury and hasn’t been sighted on the pitch since.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine, the 27-year-old said he remained without a set timeline to return but was hopeful he wouldn’t be on the sidelines for too much longer.

“It’s a question I’d love to know as well. Certainly not too far away; hopefully early in the new year,” Jamieson said.

“Everything is tracking pretty good. We’re cautiously optimistic of where things are at the moment. We’ve had quite a big body of work over the last few months. I’m certainly feeling pretty good and, when the time comes, I’ll be raring to go for sure.”

He will be hoping to get back on the pitch before the end of the Kiwi summer – particularly given he has again put his name forward for the IPL auction on December 23, after withdrawing last season. It is expected there will be plenty of interest in the Kiwi quick at the auction after he set his base price at 1 crore (NZ$194,000).

Should he return soon, he may be able to prove his health and move into contention for a return to the Black Caps for their January series’ against Pakistan and India, while opportunities against England (February) and Sri Lanka (March) are also on the horizon.

“We’ve taken a bit of a cautious approach to it, just making sure that when we get back out on the park, we do that in a sustainable way and come back ready and firing for what may lay ahead.”

Jamieson said he was realistic in the fact he might have to deal with back issues at some point in his career, such is the territory that comes with being a fast bowler, and has made the most of his break.

He said while he had been healthy in that area up to this point of his career, given the amount of cricket that was being played these days, something was bound to give eventually.

“It’s certainly a key part when you’re trying to bowl as much as we do at times; it just something you’re at peace with, really – it takes a fair bit of load when you’re bowling and these can pop up.

“It’s been a challenge; it certainly hasn’t just been smooth sailing the whole way. There have been times I’ve been watching the boys out there and have wished to be out there and all of that sort of stuff. But I was pretty clear early on; how many times do you get a blessing where you get to take time to have a rest and put some time into your game? We’re constantly going; constantly moving all the time and to be able to spend some time at home, spend time with family and put an extended amount of time into your game is a blessing. I’ve tried to stay focused on that; tried to stay focused on the bigger picture. It’s been a great couple of years and hopefully, there’s a few more to come.”