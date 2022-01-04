Cricket: Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi reveals plan for final day of first test against Bangladesh

The Black Caps are in trouble. Big trouble. Video / Spark Sport

Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi isn't giving up hope of an improbable test victory – but first they need to avoid defeat.

The Black Caps will resume on day five against Bangladesh with a lead of just 17 runs, with their last two specialist batsmen – Ross Taylor and Rachin Ravindra – at the crease and the tail order padded up to come in next.

Ronchi acknowledges that before the Black Caps can set sights on victory, Taylor and Ravindra have to first bat for as long as possible to dent Bangladesh's chances of glory.

"It's just trying to bat for as long as we can really. With that bounce it can open up options later on in the day, but Ross and Rachin have to get out there and start the innings off again really, play nice and straight."

Tom Latham of the Black Caps walks off after being bowled by Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

With 12 points on offer in the World Test Championship for a win and four for a draw, the incentive is there to chase a victory, however unlikely it may be, and Ronchi wants his batsmen to continue to play positively instead of shutting up shop in search of a draw.

"We've got to go out and be us, play a positive style of cricket and making sure we're still scoring, if we just try and bat the day out then I imagine the day will disappear pretty quickly.

"It's all about winning games of cricket, that's what every nation is trying to do. We're well behind the game, we've got to get a lead that is sufficient enough to try and defend and try to take wickets as well. That's a massive part of tomorrow – it's about trying to bat and build some runs. We can't do much else than that really."

Despite Bangladesh's batsmen looking far more at ease on the Bay Oval wicket than their Kiwi counterparts, Ronchi preferred to credit Bangladesh's bowlers than blame his batsmen for the predicament the hosts are in.

"We lost crucial wickets at a pretty poor time. Bangladesh have had the upper hand on us for a massive part of this test.

"Their seam bowlers bowled straight to make us play a lot, and on that surface getting a little bit of reverse and a bit of variable bounce makes it a lot harder and puts some pressure on us. The spinners did the same thing, they bowled straight and didn't let the guys play the way they wanted to.

"Guys aren't always going to score runs, so we've just got to go out [thinking] about tomorrow and how we can press the game forward."