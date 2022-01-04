Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Cricket: Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi reveals plan for final day of first test against Bangladesh

3 minutes to read
The Black Caps are in trouble. Big trouble. Video / Spark Sport

The Black Caps are in trouble. Big trouble. Video / Spark Sport

By
Niall Anderson

Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi isn't giving up hope of an improbable test victory – but first they need to avoid defeat.

The Black Caps will resume on day five against Bangladesh with a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.