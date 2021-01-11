Cricket: Australian star Steve Smith's petty tactic caught on camera during SCG test against India

Steve Smith caught scuffing the crease.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of unsporting behaviour during India's second innings of the New Year's test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During the drinks break in the morning session of day five, Smith was spotted on the cameras shadow batting near the popping crease.

But before taking his place in the field, Smith scraped his foot through the stump markings on the pitch, forcing Indian batsman Rishabh Pant to take guard once again.

Very few teams take so much effort to ensure you keep hating them. https://t.co/8TkoDzIm0l — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 11, 2021

In 2018, Smith and Aussie teammate David Warner were both banned from cricket for 12 months for their parts in the ball-tampering saga during a test in South Africa.

Smith was also stripped of the captaincy.

Australia's Steve Smith on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo / AP

Importantly, his cheeky move at the crease this time around falls within the laws of cricket, as Smith's scuffs were not made in the danger zones on the pitch.

Ultimately, it only served to waste his opponent's time, but several viewers took umbrage at the petty tactic regardless.

Indian broadcaster Aakash Chopra tweeted: "Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent's batting guard mark too … Not for taking sharp catches though."

Another cricket fan wrote: "It is the old Australia. Steve Smith is interfering with the batsman's guard. Paine is building pressure on umpires by abusing them."

Level 1 or 2 offence... should ban him for next test match. @ICC — Manish (@iHitman55) January 11, 2021

Steve Smith should come on to bowl an over or two into his scuff marks — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 11, 2021

It is the old Australia. Steve Smith is interfering with the batsman's guard. Paine is building pressure on umpires by abusing them. Local umpires are giving decisions against India, which thanks to referrals are getting reversed. — Kunal Singh (@d_extrovert) January 11, 2021

The distraction seemingly didn't deter Pant, who pummelled a quick-fire 97 on Monday to help India's impressive rearguard action in pursuit of an unlikely 407 runs for victory in the third test.

The visitors ultimately fell 73 runs short, but a final-session rearguard earned India a draw, and kept the series level at 1-apiece.