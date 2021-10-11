Cricket: Aussie legend Merv Hughes barely recognisable after lengthy lockdown

Merv Hughes in action in 1989. Photo / Getty Images

Sydneysiders rejoiced on Monday morning as the long-awaited "Freedom Day" finally arrived, permitting the return of shops, restaurants and bars.

But as thousands flocked towards barbers for a much-needed trim, Melbourne's long-haired citizens watched on in envy — including former Australian cricketer Merv Hughes.

On Monday, the Victorian seamer shared a selfie to Twitter showing off his impressive, albeit scruffy lockdown beard, featuring the cricket great's iconic handlebars.

"For crying out loud can we please open up barbershops and hair dressing salons this is getting out of hand," the 59-year-old posted.

When Hughes was asked why he didn't take matters into his own hands, he quickly responded: "Yeah … I probably should, but I don't trust myself!"

Victoria is on track to emerge from lockdown later this month, and Hughes will be permitted to get a shave during the first stage of restrictions easing, as long as he's fully vaccinated.

Hughes' comments come after former Victorian teammate Shane Warne labelled Australia's hotel quarantine "inhumane".

Warne, who is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, questioned whether those who have had two jabs should be required to complete a stint in MIQ.

"Can I do home quarantine in Victoria now as I'm double vaccinated or is it still the inhumane 14 day hotel quarantine in a tiny little room as all residents returning home have had to do?" the legendary leg-spinner tweeted.

Hughes represented Australia in 53 Test matches after making his international debut in 1985, claiming 212 wickets at an impressive average of 28.38.

Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Hughes has been working as a commentator for Cricket Australia's coverage of the Sheffield Shield this summer.

- with NCA NewsWire