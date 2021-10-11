MAFS star Jules Robinson reveals staggering lockdown weight loss

Jules used lockdown to focus on her health. Photo / Jules Robinson via Instagram

Jules used lockdown to focus on her health. Photo / Jules Robinson via Instagram

Jules Robinson has opened up about losing nearly 20 kilos in just 15 weeks, revealing how her weight had "crept" up after giving birth last year.

The reality star and businesswoman shared in a post on Instagram how she would be leaving three and a half months of lockdown in Sydney feeling "healthier and fitter".

Jules, who is an ambassador for Jenny Craig, said she had lost the weight using the company's Rapid Results Max program.

"I'm nearly at my 20 kilos (weight loss) goal, back to what I was pre pregnant," she said. "20 kilos crept on after having my baby.

"It was my own kinda lockdown working non stop from home and full-time mum. It happens!"

Jules said she waited several months before trying to lose weight and that following Jenny Craig's program had been "easy" for someone like her who has a "busy life".

"I love my curves, I've embraced every part of post-partum and felt like I had the energy to focus on me about 8 months in," she wrote.

Jules and husband Cam Merchant welcomed son Oliver in October last year.

Jules Robinson has lost almost 20kg in 15 weeks. Photo / Jules Robinson, Instagram

The hairdresser turned shapewear designer has been open about her changing body in the past, previously revealing how she had put on weight as her relationship with Cam blossomed.

"I think when you move in with someone, gone are the single life dinners of Ryvitas, and tomato on toast," she told E! News back in 2019.

"You end up having proper meals. You put on a little weight when you're in love and you live with someone."

Jules managed to lose eight kilos before tying the knot with Cam in November 2019, telling news.com.au a popular kitchen appliance had helped her shed the weight.

"Cam and I have got an airfryer at the moment and we're a bit obsessed with putting everything in there, you feel like you're having KFC and you're not," she said with a laugh.

"It's actually an amazing machine."