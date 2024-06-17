Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

What to cook for dinner? ChatGPT says chocolate crumpets - Kim Knight

Kim Knight
By
4 mins to read
Crumpets, but not as ChatGPT imagined them. Photo / Getty Images

Crumpets, but not as ChatGPT imagined them. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The use of artificial intelligence, or AI, is redefining how we interact with technology by automating routine tasks.
  • As much as a third of the world’s produce is wasted, costing the global economy a staggering US$1 trillion ($1.6t) a year. However, innovators are using AI to fight back.
  • Some of the key concerns around AI use relate to its lack of understanding of the human experience.

Kim Knight is a journalist with the New Zealand Herald’s premium lifestyle team and has a master’s in gastronomy.

OPINION

Statistically, the average New Zealand woman will consume 30,395 dinners

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle