‘A slow, miserable death in the fridge’: Tips to help avoid food waste

7 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

From our love of takeaways to our confusion about whether about-to-expire items are safe to eat, there are endless ways New Zealanders waste food. In her nationwide tour, waste expert Kate Fenwick promises ‘facepalm moments’

