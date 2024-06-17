Catherine, Princess of Wales looks out from her carriage as she attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony, in London. Photo / AP

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks out from her carriage as she attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony, in London. Photo / AP

The Princess of Wales made a public appearance over the weekend, her first one this year and the first since she announced her cancer diagnosis. Catherine joined the royal family at the Trooping of the Colour, much to the delight of royal fans.

The Princess, who is still undergoing chemotherapy, joined the King’s Birthday Parade by car, and was then spotted in the Glass State Coach with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for the full pomp and ceremony of Britain’s Armed Forces. She then joined others in the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional flypast.

While many a headline was written about the Princess’ appearance, which does not mean a return to her full duties, one particular piece has received wide backlash on social media.

In a column for Britain’s Daily Telegraph, writer Allison Pearson wrote that Catherine’s “selfless display was the tonic that Britain needed”. While the sentiment was not offensive, one particular phrase generated a lot of commentary online.

“Two words: Thank you,” Pearson said at the start of her piece. But rather than stop at those two words, she continued: “Thank you Princess of Wales for being an absolute trouper and attending Trooping the Colour on a cold, grey day when lesser mortals with your illness would have stayed home, tucked up in their jim-jams.”

“When lesser mortals would have stayed at home, Catherine proved that the show goes on,” Pearson wrote.

Social media users, many of them going through or having gone through cancer diagnoses and treatment themselves, did not take kindly to being referred to as “lesser mortals” compared with Kate.

“As a cancer specialist, I find this level of journalism absolutely appalling. It’s hard to know where to begin, when the lack of understanding of how cancer might affect people is this poor,” an oncologist wrote on Twitter (now called X).

As a cancer specialist, I find this level of journalism absolutely appalling. It’s hard to know where to begin, when the lack of understanding of how cancer might affect people is this poor. I’m more than happy to speak to @AllisonPearson to explain why this is so bad https://t.co/4v7XARN5FN — Clive Peedell (@cpeedell) June 16, 2024

“Describing people with cancer who are too ill to participate in activities as ‘lesser mortals’ is insane,” another person wrote.

Comedian and actress Janey Godley, who is battling stage three ovarian cancer, responded to Pearson’s piece:

“‘Lesser mortals’ when I was diagnosed with terminal cancer the Scottish unionists and Tories mocked my illness and said I was ‘greedy’ for continuing to work and tour, write books and do radio shows as I run out of time - but apparently we lesser mortals know f**k all,” Godley wrote on X.

I am a lesser mortal pic.twitter.com/4yQkswmifo — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 16, 2024

Broadcaster Narinder Kaur also took to X to express her disappointment with the piece.

“What an utter disgusting thing to say about normal folk of this country battling cancer everyday. My brother fought cancer and STILL had to open his shop everyday and work all the hours until he died six months later. Kate has several months off and turns up in a pretty dress,” Kaur wrote.

What a utter disgusting thing to say about normal folk of this country battling cancer everyday. My brother fought cancer and STILL had to open his shop everyday and work all the hours until he died 6mnths later.

Kate has several months off and turns up in a pretty dress. https://t.co/yXpVRGctvM — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 16, 2024

Many people took to the social media platform to pay tribute to those in their lives who had fought their own cancer battles.

“My dad had cancer and died. He had to stay at home as he couldn’t physically walk across the room. He wasn’t a lesser mortal. He was the strongest and best person I’ve ever known. I don’t often swear here, but quite frankly you can F off,” one person wrote.

My dad had cancer and died. He had to stay at home as he couldn't physically walk across the room. He wasn't a lesser mortal. He was the strongest and best person I've ever known. I don't often swear here, but quite frankly you can F off. https://t.co/IPkbIgvips — Emma Cate Stokes (@emmccatt) June 16, 2024

Seriously!?

Laura managed more than most when she was dealing with chemo & radiotherapy but it was bone crushingly exhausting for her.

She also managed to study for a degree & graduate with a 2:1 despite 2 further craniotomy ops but hey she never endured sitting in a carriage…. https://t.co/x1fOmppL0a pic.twitter.com/Ak1ooxcUaI — shitscaredmum (@shitscaredmum) June 16, 2024

My wife battled cancer privately for 4 yrs so our kids didn’t have to carry the burden. She did everything she could to maintain a normal home and the kids didn’t know until 3 months before she passed.



“Lesser mortals”! Screw you @AllisonPearson https://t.co/H69m9b6dfp — Usman Ahmed 🦴🔨 (@OrthopaedicOz) June 16, 2024

Most cancer sufferers in the UK don't have the benefit of 24/7 elite-grade private health care, macrobiotic chefs, a vast retinue of genuflecting pillow fluffers and a husband who's worth half a billion.



And yet you slyly refer to them as "lesser mortals"? https://t.co/iMbnwb8e4X — Miffy (@miffythegamer) June 15, 2024

I lost my my mum and dear friends to cancer so are they all 'lesser mortals' because they had days when their treatment left them too tired to go out?

This comment piece really is so insensitive to anyone with cancer, their family and friends.

It's actually very upsetting too. https://t.co/ixAHVFa7Js — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) June 16, 2024

This is grotesque. Poor people with cancer - or those committed to the NHS - aren’t “lesser mortals”. They’re folk who rely on public health. That’s not to diminish Kate’s suffering. Or bravery. But she’ll never have to worry about a waiting list or delay. https://t.co/KVteH1gATZ — JOHN NICOLSON 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@MrJohnNicolson) June 16, 2024

Others shared their own experiences with cancer and how they did not deserve to be referred to as “lesser mortals”.

Columnist and writer Russ Jones wrote: “I wish future queen lady nothing but good health, but Pearson can f**k off. I had a 17cm, 5kg cancer, had to learn to walk again after surgery, endured 3 years of chemo, and worked the entire time. And I’m not alone. Lesser mortals? Stick it up your a***, you sycophantic old hag.”

By the way @AllisonPearson this is me… dealing with chemo - working, looking after my family, keeping the house clean, trying to look after myself. I hadn’t thought I was a lesser mortal but good to know…. https://t.co/l6ZKm4GOQn pic.twitter.com/Vegi057a4o — AccidentalSBM (@accidentalSBM) June 16, 2024

Other social media users replied to the thread by offering words of strength to those going through cancer treatment.

“To any cancer patient who reads this: you are not less because all you could do today was have a shower, or wash your hair, even if your last treatment was one year ago. You are no less because you don’t have constant help. You are here today, and you deserve to be here. Signed, A Two-time Cancer Survivor,” Nigerian journalist Ruona J. Meyer wrote.

To any cancer patient who reads this: you are not less because all you could do today was have a shower, or wash your hair, even if your last treatment was one year ago.

You are no less because you don’t have constant help. You are here today, and you deserve to be here. ❤️… — Ruona J. Meyer (@RGAMeyer) June 16, 2024

“We’re not “lesser mortals” than Kate Middleton. None of us. I know that ordinary people reading this will be struggling through chemotherapy too. They’ll be doing their best to live, for themselves, for their children. They’ll be working through pain. Unbelievable attitudes,” another social media user said.

King Charles III (right) on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Trooping the Colour in London, Photo / AP

According to palace aides, Princess Catherine’s appearance in public over the weekend does not mean she is back to her full schedule of royal duties.

In a personal statement, she said she is making “good progress” in her cancer treatment but is “not out of the woods yet” and has “good days and bad days”.

The Trooping of the Colour was the first time she has been photographed with the wider royal family since Christmas Day last year.