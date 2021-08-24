Covid 19 coronavirus: Black Caps batsman Finn Allen tests positive for Covid-19

Finn Allen - seen here playing for Wellington - has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / File

Black Caps batsman Finn Allen has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh.

Allen, who recently represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England's new Hundred competition, is fully-vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England.

However, he tested positive for coronavirus, 48 hours after arriving in Dhaka.

He has been in quarantine at the Black Caps' hotel and is understood to be experiencing moderate symptoms.

Allen flew from Heathrow on an Emirates flight. Team officials notified the airline of the situation, and have been in contact with his family in New Zealand.

Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer.

His health will be monitored by the Black Caps doctor during his stay in quarantine.

Only once he returns a negative test - and after a period of isolation - will Allen be able to return to the team.

Black Caps manager Mike Sandle said he was in contact with Allen and was confident he was receiving the best of care.

"He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible," he said.

A decision on whether Allen will be replaced in the squad has not yet been made.