Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Courtney Duncan fully fit as WMX season starts

Eric Thompson
By
3 mins to read
Courtney Duncan is out to regain the world title. Photo / Photosport

Courtney Duncan is out to regain the world title. Photo / Photosport

Courtney Duncan says her fitness is back to “100 per cent” as she begins her bid this weekend to regain the women’s world motocross title, albeit on her least favourite surface in Sardinia.

The 27-year-old

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport