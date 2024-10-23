Racing: Cox Plate showdown set for Jenni

Superstar Trelawney Stud-bred mare Pride Of Jenni out-ran all of her rivals in her last attempt over 2000m, and she will be out to do that on the biggest stage in Saturday’s A$5 million ($5.5m) Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) at The Valley.
Prior to last season, Pride Of Jenni had placed at Group One and Group Two level, but she catapulted herself into stardom with stunning front-running victories in the A$1 million Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes (1600m), A$3 million Group 1 Champions Stakes (1600m) and A$3.7 million All Star Mile.
Her status as the 2023/24 Australian Racehorse of the Year was cemented with a performance for the ages in the $5m Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Randwick in April.
Returning as a 7-year-old, the Pride Of Dubai mare was defeated by her arch-rival Mr Brightside in the Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) before she turned the tables on him in the Group 2 Feehan Stakes (1600m).
While Mr Brightside made his final preparations elsewhere, Pride Of Jenni primed for the Cox Plate in last Saturday’s A$5m Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (1600m), where she led to the dying moments before the Kiwi-bred Ceolwulf came storming down the outside to deny the mare a fourth Group One.