Racing: Cox Plate showdown set for Jenni

Ciaron Maher, who won both the A$20m The Everest (1200m) and A$5m Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) over the weekend, has been pleased with the mare’s progress since Saturday’s contest.

“She’s come through it well, I followed her down to the swabbing box post her run on Saturday to see how she was, and she’s pulled up pretty well,” Maher told Racing.com.

“She went down to Bong Bong and was in the spa and paddock over the last couple of days, there’s nothing I’ve seen that [would suggest] she wouldn’t back up.

“Hyperbaric chambers are well-used in people, it’s oxygen-infused. She hadn’t been in it before and she was a little bit nervous when she got in, but she settled down over the next few days. It aids everything really, any soft tissue, lung, just the whole recovery process.

“She comes back [to Melbourne] on Wednesday night and just ticks over. It’s all about recovery, so you’re keeping them happy and hopefully the trip back is smooth, she can take her place on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a tough enough ask, but if any horse can do it, I think she can.”

There was an edge of controversy after the King Charles in reference to fellow pacemaker Major Beel, but Maher emphasised that her usual pattern would not change in the feature.

“I think she’ll probably do her normal tactics, Saturday had interesting tactics, but I don’t think it made a hell of a lot of difference to the end result. The winner was very, very good, and I thought she was super,” he said.

“Dec [Bates, jockey] said that this whole prep, she’s been wanting the 2000 [metres]. Hopefully she can travel back safe and sound and take her place, because you’d think The Valley is made for her.

“It’s the best race in The Valley and it’s a pressure cooker.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk