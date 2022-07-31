Lewis Clareburt of Team New Zealand celebrates winning gold in the Men's 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty Images.

A New Zealand swim team who have long struggled for breath suddenly appear capable of riding a wave of positivity all the way to Paris.

Lewis Clareburt is the face of the resurgence, producing a record-breaking performance to claim gold in the 400m individual medley tonight, but several teammates seem capable of following in his wake.

No Kiwi swimmer has won an Olympic medal of any colour since Danyon Loader's famed double gold in 1996. With Clareburt leading the way, however, that drought seems sure to soon be broken.

The 23-year-old already ended one dry spell in Birmingham, becoming the first Kiwi man to win Commonwealth Games gold since Moss Burmester in 2006.

But his Games-record effort is less a culmination of early potential than a promise of the future, for him and the group he leads, this week at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre and in meets around the world to come.

A team who have in the past been the subject of derision are now spurring one another to success.

"It's just awesome to see the team doing so well," Clareburt said. "We're in such a good space right now and I think the ball's rolling for the rest of the comp.

Gold medalist, Lewis Clareburt of Team New Zealand poses with their medal and their nations flag during the medal ceremony for the Men's 400m Individual Medley. Photo / Getty Images.

"It started yesterday and it just kept getting better and better."

The previous day saw the one Kiwi swimmer who has been the exception to the rule in recent years pick up yet another prize. But as Sophie Pascoe considers retirement, just about content with 19 Paralympic medals and five Commonwealth Games golds, a new crop is emerging.

Last year in Tokyo, Erika Fairweather broke a national record in the 400m freestyle and reached an Olympic final while still at high school.

Last night in Birmingham, 23-year-old Andrew Jeffcoat fell 0.07 seconds short of the podium in the 100m backstroke final.

And to start a special evening for the Kiwis, teenager Cameron Gray shocked even himself by finishing third in the 50m butterfly final, reminding Clareburt of his own breakthrough bronze on the Gold Coast.

"I feel like that was me four years ago," Clareburt said. "He was the guy in lane one, the 18-year-old - that was me.

"I saw myself flash in him and it's just an immense amount of pride in him and what he was able to achieve.

"I had to hold back the tears before I raced, and you could see in the emotion when he was standing here how cool it was for the team."

Indeed, Gray was mobbed by his teammates after speaking to media in the mixed zone, wrapped in a flag and a hug by Pascoe, who has embraced her role as the "camp mum" of the group.

Clareburt is without doubt the golden child, going from an anonymous late addition in 2018 to the man to beat in 2022.

His triumphant time of 4:08.70 would have been good enough for top spot on the podium in Tokyo and, with two years to find further gains before Paris, Loader may soon no longer be the sole Kiwi swimmer to own Olympic gold.

"I grew up watching the flag being risen at big competitions when someone wins a medal," Clareburt said. "I always said I would sing the national anthem at the top of my lungs if I ever got a gold medal, and I was pretty proud at that moment.

"I don't usually shed a tear, but for it all to come together at once and to put together a good time and get that gold medal, it was pretty special."