Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 - How it feels to come home without a medal

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The New Zealand Commonwealth Games team in Birmingham. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Commonwealth Games team in Birmingham. Photo / Supplied

By Graham Skellern

OPINION:

Since arriving back from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, I have experienced all sorts of emotions.

For at least a month (I'm not sure it has left me) there's been the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport